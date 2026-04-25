5 injured after car plunges into stream in Salem

CHENNAI: Five persons were injured after a car plunged into a roadside stream along the Salem-Chennai National Highway near Vazhapadi, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The occupants were returning to Salem after attending a funeral when the accident occurred. Police said the car, driven by Ajmal, went out of control and fell into the stream.
The vehicle is completely damaged in the impact, and all five passengers sustained injuries.
The injured were identified as Mansoor, his wife Waqida Banu, their son Ajmal, and Waqida’s brother and mother.
Neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued them.
They are admitted to the Salem Government Hospital for treatment.
Vazhapadi police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.