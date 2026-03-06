5 including minor arrested for hacking four SC men in Manamadurai; SP denies caste angle

CHENNAI: Five persons, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly attacking four SC men with machetes after entering a residential area in a village near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, police said.
According to a Thanthi TV bulletin, the incident took place in Idaikattur village where Raju (32), a painter belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, was standing in a market street on March 3 afternoon.
At that time, an argument broke out between Pandiyarajan of Chettikulam and Maheswaran of V Pudukulam. Maheswaran later picked a quarrel with Raju as well. The trio eventually dispersed and returned to their homes.
However, later that night, Maheswaran allegedly returned with eight associates on three two-wheelers, armed with machetes and other weapons, and entered the residential area where Raju lived.
The group allegedly attacked Raju with a machete. His relatives Dinesh, Rajendran and Subramani who tried to intervene were also assaulted. The assailants later went to Chettikulam and vandalised Pandiyarajan’s house.
All four injured persons were admitted to the government hospital in Sivaganga. While the others have been discharged after treatment, Raju continues to undergo treatment.
Based on a complaint, Manamadurai Police registered a case and launched an investigation under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad.
Police arrested Irulappan (31), Balamurugan (22), Velmurugan (20) from V Pudukulam, Bharathi (19) from Vembathur and a minor in connection with the attack. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.
Victims’ allegations:
Raju alleged that two men had asked about his caste before attacking him in the market area earlier in the day. He said that later a group of nine men entered their residential area and assaulted him and his relatives with machetes.
Rajendran, another injured person, claimed the police initially did not conduct a proper inquiry and even threatened people to delete CCTV footage. He alleged that arrests were made only after the video surfaced on social media.
SP Sivaprasad denies caste tensions
Sivaganga Superintendent of Police SP Shiva Prasad said the violence was triggered by a verbal altercation between Pandiyarajan and Maheswaran, and not due to caste tensions.
He said two cases have been registered, one based on Raju’s complaint regarding the assault and another based on a complaint by Pandiyarajan’s wife regarding the vandalism of their house. Police said the remaining suspects would be arrested soon.