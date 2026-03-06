5 including minor arrested for hacking four SC men in Manamadurai; SP denies caste angle

According to a Thanthi TV bulletin, the incident took place in Idaikattur village where Raju (32), a painter belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, was standing in a market street on March 3 afternoon.

At that time, an argument broke out between Pandiyarajan of Chettikulam and Maheswaran of V Pudukulam. Maheswaran later picked a quarrel with Raju as well. The trio eventually dispersed and returned to their homes.

However, later that night, Maheswaran allegedly returned with eight associates on three two-wheelers, armed with machetes and other weapons, and entered the residential area where Raju lived.

The group allegedly attacked Raju with a machete. His relatives Dinesh, Rajendran and Subramani who tried to intervene were also assaulted. The assailants later went to Chettikulam and vandalised Pandiyarajan’s house.