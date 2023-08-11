5, including 2 politicos, booked for demolishing house of washerman

COIMBATORE: An AIADMK ex-MLA, a DMK municipality chairman and three others were booked by Kangeyam police in Tirupur on Thursday in connection with demolition of a house of a washerman.

Police said, the complainant Siva, 60, who makes a living by washing clothes, was residing in a modest house built by villagers of Neikarampalayam in Alambadi panchayat.

“It was built by villagers in ‘poramboke’ land, 25 years ago for his uncle Kaali, also a washerman. After his demise, Siva occupied the house over the last several years. Meanwhile, one Subramani, who built a new house nearby, had insisted Siva vacate his house,” police said. On his behalf, AIADMK ex-MLA NSN Nataraj and Kangeyam Municipality Chairman (DMK) N Surya Prakash persuaded Siva to vacate and they also promised to give him an alternative land outside the village. Police said Siva however stoutly refused to vacate. In this backdrop, on Tuesday night, unidentified persons demolished a major portion of the house and had thrown away valuables, when Siva had gone to his son’s house in Veeranampalayam.

Based on a complaint by Siva that his house was demolished by Subramani and others on the instigation of Nataraj and Surya Prakash, the Kangeyam police booked them on various counts.

Police also arrested one Vijayakumar, 33 and further inquiries are on. Meanwhile, members of some political parties submitted a petition to Tirupur District Collector T Christuraj and Superintendent of Police P Saminathan to provide protection to the complainant as there is a threat to his life from the accused persons, who wield enormous political clout and money power.