5 IAS officers promoted as Principal Secys

CHENNAI: The State government promoted five IAS officers, including Chief Minister MK Stalin’s secretary P Umanath, to the Principal Secretary Grade, effective January 1, 2025.

According to the Government Order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, the five officers, all from the 2001 batch, have been elevated to the Principal Secretary Grade.

P Umanath, who has been serving as Secretary-I to the Chief Minister, has been promoted to Principal Secretary/Secretary-I to the Chief Minister, Secretariat (Cadre Post).

TN Venkatesh has been promoted as Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Backward Classes Welfare. Rajendra Ratnoo will continue to serve as Executive Director (Government of India), National Institute of Disaster Management, New Delhi, without prejudice to his deputation.

R Lalvena has been promoted to Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Food Safety Drug Administration, while R Kirlosh Kumar will take over as Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Governor.