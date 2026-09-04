5 guest workers attack cops in Karur, 3 held

Two others who were also among the attackers escaped, and a hunt is on to nab them.

It is said that a police team from Thennilai station, led by the head constable Ganesan (34), was on night patrol in the jurisdiction on Thursday.

When they were proceeding to Nallipalayam, the adjacent village, a group of five guest workers who were standing near a Tasmac outlet in the late hours picked up a quarrel with Ganesan, attacked him and escaped in the darkness.