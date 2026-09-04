5 guest workers attack cops in Karur, 3 held

TIRUCHY: Karur police on Friday (September 4) arrested three guest workers from Odisha on charges of attacking the cops who were on night patrol at Thennilai area on the outskirts of the district.
Two others who were also among the attackers escaped, and a hunt is on to nab them.
It is said that a police team from Thennilai station, led by the head constable Ganesan (34), was on night patrol in the jurisdiction on Thursday.
When they were proceeding to Nallipalayam, the adjacent village, a group of five guest workers who were standing near a Tasmac outlet in the late hours picked up a quarrel with Ganesan, attacked him and escaped in the darkness.
The injured Ganesan was rushed to the Karur Medical College Hospital, and a case was registered.
On Friday, the Thennilai inspector Kandasamy, who conducted the investigation, identified the gang as Ravindra Gadia (21), Sahadev Parik (26), Gudsek Nayak (24), Uthavkumar Gadia (21) and Shakthar (24), all from Odisha.
Subsequent investigation found that they were working at a windmill at Nallipalayam.
Soon, the police rushed to the spot and arrested Ravindra Gadia, Sahadeve Parik and Gudsek Nayak and produced them before the Karur Judicial Magistrate Court and lodged them in prison. The search is on for the other two.