5 districts in TN likely to receive rainfall till 1 pm on December 7

CHENNAI: The weather department has stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain in five districts in Tamil Nadu till 1 pm, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram are likely to receive rainfall, the weather department update said.

Besides this, mild showers are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Dec 7 to 12.

Further, a warning has been issued that heavy rain is likely to occur in the coastal districts starting from Cuddalore to Ramanathapuram, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal on December 11 and 12.

A low-pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal within the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, and issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Friday predicted heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu on December 11 and 12.

