5 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am: Weather dept

The five districts are Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Dindigul.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 July 2024 4:08 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-10 04:19:07.0  )
Representative Image (Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Dindigul are likely to receive rain until 10 am today.

The five districts may get to witness light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the wind, there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu until July 15.

