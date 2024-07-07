Weather dept forecasts light to moderate rain showers in Tamil Nadu from July 7 to 13

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from July 7 to 13.

Thunderstorms and lightning too is likely to occur at one or two places in this period, the RMC said.

As the week progresses, the showers are anticipated to become mild to moderate.

Also, some parts of Chennai city and its suburbs may continue receiving light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning, mostly during evening or night time, for the next 48 hours with cloudy skies prevailing, the weather department said.

The recent shift in wind patterns has led to sporadic showers in various regions of the state, accompanied by a decrease in temperature.

Maximum temperatures in Chennai and its neighbourhood are likely to hover between 35 to 37 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures will be between 27 to 28 degrees Celsius.