5 copper plate charters found at Kutralanathar Temple

MADURAI: Much to the amazement of people, five ancient copper plates were found in Arulmigu Kutralanathar Swamy Temple, located in Courtallam of Tenkasi district.

The rare discovery of these five copper plate charters belongs to the period of Azhagan Perumal Parakrama Pandyan of the Pandya Kingdom, S Thamaraipandian, Assistant Professor and Coordinator, Project of Maintaining, Preserving and Publishing the Manuscripts of Temples and Mutts, said on Sunday.

The state government constituted a special committee under his leadership to identify, preserve and document rare palm leaves and copper plates in temples under the maintenance of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Among 46,090 temples, the team has conducted surveys in 676 temples so far and discovered nine copper plate charters, 29 silver plates and two gold plates, Thamaraipandian said.

According to C Santhalingam, a Madurai based archaeologist (retired) and founder of Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, after the 15th century, several temples were built during the Tenkasi Pandya kings regime. Recalling those old days, he said there was a traditional practice among donors, who insisted on the royal order inscribed on copper and stones. Large chunks of lands were donated by the rulers of the Pandya kingdom for building temples. They registered them as charity on copper plates and stones, he added.