5 college students among 26 held with ganja in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A massive crackdown against ganja peddling led to the arrest of 26 persons, including five college students with narcotics, and seizure of 22 two-wheelers in Coimbatore on Sunday.
Multiple teams of police, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan, carried out a raid in rooms occupied by students and youth in Chettipalayam, Madukkarai, KG Chavadi and neighbouring localities.
Following the raid that stretched for over three hours from 6 am, the police seized 4.5 kg of ganja, 50 ml of ganja oil, two kg of ganja chocolates and Methamphetamine from rooms occupied by students. More than ten mobile phones and 22 two-wheelers were confiscated as they lacked valid documents, bore fake registration and engine numbers.
Of the 26 arrested, five are college students, and two have just passed out. Some of them are facing prior cases including theft, attempt to murder and drug peddling offences. An inquiry is under way to establish the involvement of a larger network.
Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan asked the property owners to verify the background of tenants before renting out and to inform the police if they come across any suspicious activity. “The college administrations should also monitor the conduct of students,” he said.