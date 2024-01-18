5 booked in Vellore dist for organising bull run without permission

VELLORE: Police registered cases against five persons for conducting a bull run without official sanction at Panamadangi village near KV Kuppam on the Katpadi- Gudiyattam Highway on Tuesday.

With the event already garnering support and a huge spectator turnout, the Vellore district administration not providing sanction for the event was no deterrent as the organisers went ahead and allowed a total of 147 bulls to run in the event resulting in 30 persons being injured.

Officials were peeved that the event took place without the mandatory sand and coconut fibre being placed on the bull run track. Also, food items were sold in banned plastic covers at the venue.

Being the first bull run in the district for the current season, the event at Panamadangi village near KV Kuppam received wide publicity. Similarly, at Athiyur village, near Anaicut, which was unable to hold a bull run on Tuesday due to lack of permission conducted the event sans permission on Wednesday. Bulls were allowed to run helter-skelter resulting in injuries to 30 persons, sources said.