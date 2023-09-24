5% Athanur barrage work left: Collector

TIRUCHY: Mayiladuthurai Collector who inspected the ongoing Athanur-Kumaramangalam barrage on Saturday said that more than 95 per cent of works were completed and instructed the officials to complete the works on time as per the appeals by the farmers as it could store 0.33 TMC water.

The Athanur-Kumaramangalam barrage which has been under construction at Thiruchitrambalam panchayat in Mayiladuthurai at an estimated cost of Rs 463.24 crore along with the sluices at Narimukku canal and Therkkurajan canal. Collector AP Mahabharathi, who inspected the ongoing works, said the barrage which has been constructed at length of 1,064 metre has as many as 84 shutters.

“The barrage has been designed to store 0.33 TMC water. As of now 95 per cent works have been completed and the remaining works will be undertaken on a fast track mode so that it could be utilised by the farmers at the earliest,” he said.

“The water resource department executive engineer has been asked to oversee the ongoing works and ensure to complete it on time,” the Collector said.

Water Resources Department Engineer (Special Projects), Executive Engineer Shanmugam, and other officials accompanied the Collector.







