4K posts of assistant professors vacant in TN govt colleges colleges after notification in March

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) had issued a notification in March about recruiting 4,000 assistant professors in Government Arts and Science colleges across the State. However, recruitment is yet to begin, even after the Higher Education Department began the process and has been mulling over completing the appointments soon.

According to the TRB notification on March 14, the online enrolment began on March 28 for the direct recruitment of assistant professors in Government Arts and Science colleges and government colleges of education, and ended April 29.

But a senior official from the department told DT Next that the backlog vacancies was 72 and the shortfall vacancies were four as on the notification date. “The vacancy to teach disabled persons (hard of hearing) in Tamil and computer application subjects was 3. The current vacancies were 3,921,” he added. “The total requirement of assistant professors for English was the highest with 656 vacancies, followed by Tamil with 569 vacancies. Due to some technical reasons, the recruitment process has been delayed.”

However, the official also stated that the exam date for recruitment would be announced shortly. “The minimum marks fixed remained at 40% for general category and 30% for the other categories for the written exam alone. The government is committed to completing the recruitment process soon,” he averred.

P Thirunavukkarasu, vice chairman, Association of University Teachers (AUT), pointed out that the delay in recruitment of assistant professors was due to the demand by guest lecturers who want the government to make them permanent employees. “The concerned authorities should take steps to resolve this issue and fill vacancies soon,” he said.