49-yr-old Pudukkottai farmer gored by jallikattu bull dies despite treatment

TIRUCHY: A farmer from Pudukkottai who was hit by a Jallikattu bull on Sunday, died despite treatment in Thanjavur on Monday.

V Pavunraj (49) from Manjapettai near Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai was driving a jallikattu bull for the event held at Thirukanurpatti near Thanjavur on Sunday. While Pavunraj was waiting at the Vadivasal with the particular bull, he was gored by another bull in which he sustained severe injuries in his stomach and fell unconscious.

Soon, he was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and was undergoing treatment. However, he succumbed on Monday despite treatment. Vallam police registered a case and are investigating.

The initial investigation found that there was no proper arrangement for sending the bulls by order into the rings and this had created a crowding of bulls and bull owners. The officials are continuing with the inquiry.