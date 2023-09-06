49-yr-old gets life for killing wife in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy court awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering wife. K Kamaraj (49), a resident from Deeran Nagar here has been running an artery in the area along with his wife Ilayarasi (44). Financial crisis in the business resulted in frequent quarrel between the duo.

On April 9, 2018, Kamaraj who came home under influence of alcohol attacked his wife with a sickel and killed Ilayarasi.

The case was in progress at Tiruchy Mahila Fast Track Court and on Tuesday the judge Srivatsan awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Kamaraj. The judge also asked State government give Rs 1 lakh each to two of their children