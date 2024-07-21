49 Tamil Nadu students return home from strife-torn Bangladesh

CHENNAI: Forty-nine students from Tamil Nadu, who were stuck in the unrest in Bangladesh, returned to Chennai on Sunday night. More of them are expected to reach the State in the coming days, said officials.

As the job quota reform triggered widespread violence in Bangladesh, the students from here appealed to the State and central governments to help them return home to safety. Following this, social media groups were formed to coordinate with them.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils coordinated with the Union government to help these youngsters. After the State government decided to foot the bill for their airfare, 49 students landed at the Anna International Airport in the first phase.

KS Masthan, the Minister for Minority Welfare and Overseas Tamil Welfare, and Commissioner P Krishnamurthy welcomed the students.

As per a government statement, twelve students from Krishnagiri, six from Cuddalore, five each from Thanjavur and Dharmapuri, three from Salem, two each from Vellore, Ranipet, Madurai, Chennai, and Virudhunagar and one each from Erode, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai reached here on Sunday and were sent to their natives.

The government is putting all efforts to bring back more students in the second phase, it added.