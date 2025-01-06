48th Chennai Book Fair: BAPASI condemns Seeman for his comments at book launch

CHENNAI: Following the controversial statements made by Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman during the book launch of ‘Discovery Book Palace’ at the 48th Chennai Book Fair, Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) had condemned the politician for his words and demanded an apology.

“Seeman should publicly apologise for speaking controversially about a TN political leader on a public platform. This is an insult to BAPASI. Such an embarrassment has not happened in the last 48 years,” fumed SK Murugan, secretary, BAPASI, during a press meet at Nandanam.

The fact that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu of Tamil Nadu was not played at the event, the Puducherry anthem was played and certain comments on TN political leaders had led to the controversy. Organisers said that Seeman was requested to speak only about books and not to politicise a literary event. Though he had agreed, he chose to make controversial comments.

“Action has been taken against the publishing house and feedback is asked within three days,” Murugan opined. “How could Seeman, a guest invited to the fair, do this? He failed to protect his dignity. Strict rules and regulations will be imposed on the book launch ceremony that will be held here in the future.”