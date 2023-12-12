482 types of moths identified at MTR

COIMBATORE: An exclusive study on moths carried out by entomologists along with the Forest Department had identified a healthy population of 482 species in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The moths were documented from dusk to dawn using ‘moth attracting lights’ at 7 places in the forests of Mudumalai, Karkudi and Theppakadu from Friday to Sunday.

“Some of the interesting sightings include rare species of wild silk moth, which are domesticated 5,000 years ago for extracting silk. Still, in north Eastern states, the wild silk moths are collected to extract silk,” said P Mohan Prasath, founder of Act for Moths, an NGO.

The entomologists also spotted Luna moths, which were generally bigger in size and as well as Atlas moth, considered the largest in South India.

“The population of moths is believed to be 10 times more than that of butterflies. Moths are nocturnal insects and indicate the health of an ecosystem. The diversity of moths is dependent on the diversity of plants. They perform night pollination, turn pests for invasive plants and provide prey for birds,” he added.

Entomologists said “If the study is spread out to more spots, including interior jungles and higher altitude in the coming days, then there is a possibility for Mudumalai alone to have larger species of moths.”

A leading entomologist, H Sankararaman, Assistant Professor in Vanavarayar Institute of Agriculture in Pollachi said that some rare species like zeuzera coffeae, which were found in high altitudes, were also spotted in MTR.

“Normally in winter, the insects and moths hibernate. Still, a lot of their activity is noticed during the study due to change in climatic conditions and continuing rainfall,” he said.

Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) C Vidhya said the survey was done mainly to understand the diversity of moths in Mudumalai, which was likely to be its hotspot.