48-yr-old man facing financial problem commits self-immolation

MADURAI: A 48-year-old man, Kannan, of Pasingapuram near Pothumbu self immolated in Madurai on Tuesday after he poured paint thinner over his body.

The incident occurred near a private college at KK Nagar in Madurai city.

One of the police personnel deployed as part of the security operation for an event scheduled by Manipur Governor La Ganesan ran up to rescue the victim and rushed him to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. But the victim died despite getting the treatment.

Based on a complaint, Annanagar police filed a case.

Inquiries revealed that Kannan, daily wage earner, moved out of his house in the recent past due to loan problems and that led to him taking the extreme step.