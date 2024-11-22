48-year-old man from Coimbatore booked for medical seat scam

COIMBATORE: A 48-year-old man has been booked for conning a woman of Rs 14.75 lakh by promising to get admission for her daughter in a medical college in Coimbatore.

Police said the complainant Shanthi, wife of Ravichandran from Ramanathapuram, had approached Sridhar (48) through a relative to get a medical seat for her daughter, who had cleared NEET.

Promising to get admission in a popular medical college in Coimbatore, Sridhar received Rs 61.75 lakh from the woman.

As he couldn’t arrange a medical seat as promised, Shanthi asked him to return the money.

“He gave away Rs 47 lakh but failed to return the remaining. Despite repeated reminders and visits, Sridhar didn’t give the money back,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Ramanathapuram police registered a case and further inquiries are on.