48 temples to live-stream hundial opening

CHENNAI: 48 senior-grade temples in the State have been instructed to live-stream the hundial opening process, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) submitted before the Madras High Court.

HR&CE commissioner KV Muralidharan submitted the counter affidavit to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rangarajan Narasimhan claiming that cash and valuables such as gold and silver ornaments donated by devotees are being stolen frequently.

Narasimhan sought to direct the HR&CE to not open the hundials in the absence of trustees and to ensure the participation of locals during the hundial opening process under a CCTV. Further, the petitioner sought to appoint a district-level committee comprising retired judges, former IAS and IPS officers to monitor the hundial opening process.

Meanwhile, the HR&CE affidavit stated that the hundial of all other temples was being opened strictly in accordance with the Hundial Rules, 1975.

It said the details of cash and ornaments found in the hundials were recorded by a register maintained in every temple, which is signed by at least two members of the general public. Further, it is stated that local residents were always welcome to participate in the hundial opening process.

After the submission, the High Court bench directed the HR&CE to serve the affidavit to the petitioner and instructed the petitioner to file a rejoinder, if he chooses to do so, by January 11, 2024.