48-hour shutdown over tiger attacks paralyses Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A 48-hour shutdown demanding intensive efforts to capture a tiger suspected of killing two farmers brought large parts of Gudalur to a standstill on Thursday (August 27).
Meanwhile, further heightening tension in the region, residents of Athipali in Gudalur said they spotted a tiger in their neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
The shutdown was called by political parties and various organisations following the recent deaths of two farmers in separate tiger attacks in the ‘O’ Valley area and surrounding parts of Gudalur.
Tensions escalated when unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at tourist vehicles near the Iron Bridge on the Gudalur–Kozhikode Road. A 12-year-old girl from Kerala sustained a minor head injury in the incident and was administered first aid at a government hospital before returning to her hometown with her family.
The stone-pelting incident left several tourists alarmed, with members of the protesting groups reportedly stationed at various locations and urging tourists to turn back. The police have intensified security arrangements across Gudalur to prevent further such incidents.
Shops and commercial establishments remained closed from Thursday morning across Gudalur, Srimadurai, Masinagudi, Devarshola, Nellakotta, Nadukani, Devala, Pandalur, Cherambadi, Erumad, Uppatti, Pattavayal, and Thaloor.
Several busy areas wore a deserted look as autos, jeeps, tourist vehicles and goods carriers remained off the roads.
The disruption caused considerable inconvenience to tourists travelling through Gudalur, a key route connecting Kerala with the Nilgiris, and Ooty. Interstate bus services connecting Tamil Nadu with Kerala and Karnataka, however, continued to operate normally.