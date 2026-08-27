48-hour shutdown over tiger attacks paralyses Gudalur

Meanwhile, further heightening tension in the region, residents of Athipali in Gudalur said they spotted a tiger in their neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

The shutdown was called by political parties and various organisations following the recent deaths of two farmers in separate tiger attacks in the ‘O’ Valley area and surrounding parts of Gudalur.

Tensions escalated when unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at tourist vehicles near the Iron Bridge on the Gudalur–Kozhikode Road. A 12-year-old girl from Kerala sustained a minor head injury in the incident and was administered first aid at a government hospital before returning to her hometown with her family.