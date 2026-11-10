48-hour Mega police drive across Tamil Nadu: Hundreds arrested, 15,000 under scanner

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police conducted a coordinated state-wide special enforcement drive on Monday and Tuesday, including intensive checks on more than 15,000 anti-social elements and thousands of vehicles. The 48-hour operation resulted in hundreds of arrests across the State.
Police teams across Tamil Nadu systematically tracked and checked 8,626 listed rowdies, leading to the remand of 443 accused and initiation of Legal Action Reports (LIR) against 796 habitual offenders, placing them under strict preventive surveillance.
The state police also executed targeted sweeps against drug peddlers, tracking 1,624 drug offenders, culminating in the arrest of 77 individuals actively involved in illicit drug sales.
"To prevent retaliatory crimes and maintain public peace, the police closely monitored 2,924 accused individuals previously involved in murder and hurt cases, including those recently released from prison. This proactive supervision led to the registration of 163 fresh cases and the remand of 167 violent offenders," an official statement said.
Police also focused on traffic regulation and road safety. Stringent vehicle checking resulted in the penalisation of thousands of errant motorists, with the police booking 2,865 drunken driving cases, 1,243 rash driving cases, and 998 over-speeding violations.
To ensure the safety of residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas, the state police used drones effectively and clamped down on open-air public nuisance, registering 1,859 cases for open-place drinking and placing 195 individuals under remand. Drone patrolling was effectively deployed in all districts and cities.
Special branches and local police stations worked in close coordination to neutralise potential threats. Police actively tracked and checked 1,057 criminals belonging to deep-rooted criminal syndicates before they could act and cause disturbance.
Resolving long-standing judicial bottlenecks, law enforcement teams successfully tracked down and executed 73 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) against fleeing or non-compliant offenders during the two-day operation, police said. Tamil Nadu Police said that such operations will continue.