48-hour Mega police drive across Tamil Nadu: Hundreds arrested, 15,000 under scanner

Police teams across Tamil Nadu systematically tracked and checked 8,626 listed rowdies, leading to the remand of 443 accused and initiation of Legal Action Reports (LIR) against 796 habitual offenders, placing them under strict preventive surveillance.

The state police also executed targeted sweeps against drug peddlers, tracking 1,624 drug offenders, culminating in the arrest of 77 individuals actively involved in illicit drug sales.

"To prevent retaliatory crimes and maintain public peace, the police closely monitored 2,924 accused individuals previously involved in murder and hurt cases, including those recently released from prison. This proactive supervision led to the registration of 163 fresh cases and the remand of 167 violent offenders," an official statement said.