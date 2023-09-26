47-yr-old Nagai farmer dies after seeing withered kuruvai crops

TIRUCHY: A farmer from Nagapattinam, who had cultivated kuruvai in 50 acres, swooned and died after looking at the withered crops due to water shortage on Monday.

Sources said that Rajkumar (47), a farmer from Tiruvaimozhi near Tirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district, had raised kuruvai in 50 acres. Like him many other farmers from the region, who had cultivated kuruvai were struggling for water to save the standing 80 days old crops, which were at flowering stage.

Though, a few farmers had attempted to save the crops with the help of some water bodies in the neighbouring villages, their efforts did not help much.

On Monday morning, Rajkumar came to the field and tried to remove the withered crops using his tractor. While removing the crops, Rajkumar swooned on the field.

He was lying unconscious and farmers of neighbouring fields after noticing Rajkumar’s condition rescued and took him to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.

Doctors said that he had suffered a massive heart attack.

Sources said, Rajkumar had taken Rs 2.05 lakh crop loan from the primary cooperative credit society and pledged jewels for Rs 62,000 at a private pawnbroker to rescue the crops. Since the crops had failed due to water shortage, Rajkumar appeared frustrated for the past few days. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Farmers stage roadblock in Thanjavur

Meanwhile, farmers staged a roadblock demanding Karnataka government to release due water for Delta and adequate water in GA canal for rescuing the standing crops in Thanjavur on Monday.

The farmers from Thanjavur led by Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association state president Palaniappan blocked vehicle movement on Chellampatti Main Road demanding water. The protesting farmers said that kuruvai was cultivated in around 65,000 acres in the lands irrigated by GA canal.

While the crops were in the flowering stage, there was water shortage and this resulted in withering of crops. On information, Orathanadu Tahsildar Sundaraselvi rushed to the spot and held talks with the farmers.

Upon assurance by officials, the farmers withdrew their protest.