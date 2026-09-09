47 pan-city projects worth over Rs 571 crore found ineligible

The works largely involved conventional infrastructure without any smart solution or IT component. The finding is part of CAG’s Performance Audit covering 7 sampled cities: Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tirupur.

Pan-city development was meant to apply smart solutions such as intelligent traffic management, wastewater recycling and smart water meters to existing city-wide infrastructure using technology.

The seven cities had initially proposed 37 projects costing Rs 1,488.59 crore, but 69 projects worth Rs 780.77 crore were eventually executed.

On scrutiny, CAG found only 22 projects costing Rs 209.24 crore actually qualified. The remaining 47 ineligible projects (Rs 571.53 crore) were spread across 5 cities: Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tirupur.