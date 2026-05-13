47 of 52 chain-pulling found unnecessary, says SR's Salem division

Officials said that many passengers misuse the alarm chain due to a lack of awareness. In several instances, passengers reportedly pulled the chain accidentally while attempting to climb to upper berths, mistaking the alarm chain handle for a support grip.

To tackle the issue, the Southern Railway has intensified awareness campaigns at railway stations and aboard trains. As part of preventive measures, railway authorities have installed transparent protective covers over alarm chain handles and placed warning stickers near them, highlighting the penalties for unauthorised use.