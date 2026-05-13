47 of 52 chain-pulling found unnecessary, says SR's Salem division

COIMBATORE: The Salem Division of Southern Railway has expressed concern over the increasing misuse of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) in trains, revealing that a majority of the incidents reported last month were found to be unnecessary.
According to railway officials, a total of 57 cases of alarm chain pulling were recorded across the division in April. Of these, 42 incidents were identified as having no genuine emergency or valid reason.
Officials said that many passengers misuse the alarm chain due to a lack of awareness. In several instances, passengers reportedly pulled the chain accidentally while attempting to climb to upper berths, mistaking the alarm chain handle for a support grip.
To tackle the issue, the Southern Railway has intensified awareness campaigns at railway stations and aboard trains. As part of preventive measures, railway authorities have installed transparent protective covers over alarm chain handles and placed warning stickers near them, highlighting the penalties for unauthorised use.
Railway officials reiterated that alarm chains should be used strictly during genuine emergencies. Misuse of the chain is a punishable offence under Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act, 1989, carrying a penalty of up to one year imprisonment, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both.
Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with commercial department staff, also intensified checks against unauthorised travel in reserved compartments. During inspections, as many as 1,076 unreserved passengers were found travelling in reserved coaches last month. The passengers were de-boarded and redirected to general compartments.
Railway authorities said overcrowding in reserved coaches due to unauthorised passengers has become a major safety and security concern. In response, vulnerable train services have been identified for special monitoring, with joint inspections being conducted by RPF personnel and Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) to ensure passenger safety and regulate coach occupancy.