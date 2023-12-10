450 suggestions so far to end caste bias: Chandru

VELLORE: Around 450 persons including social activists, educationalists, and journalists have provided suggestions on creating a caste discrimination-free school system in Tamil Nadu, retired MHC justice K Chandru said on Saturday.

Speaking at a function organised by the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital Employees Association on the 153rd birth anniversary of hospital founder Dr Ida Scudder, he said the government had formed a one-man committee with himself to provide suggestions to the government on this issue. “We also plan to conduct public hearings in the districts on this issue,” he added.

He said the committee planned to submit its report in February after first visiting Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district where a student was hacked based on caste and interacting with the arrested inmates. Stating that caste discrimination was a major social issue he said a change could be brought about only by society. He said the one-man commission is aimed to get suggestions from various members of the public to end this menace.