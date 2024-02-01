45-yr-old barber killed in revenge for murdering BJP functionary in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old barber, who was on bail in the murder case of a local BJP functionary in Salem was found murdered on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased Karunanidhi murdered his sister-in-law Shanthi, a local BJP functionary by slitting her throat on September 18, last year at her residence.

He suspected her to have facilitated the love marriage of his daughter Rajalakshmi with one Mohanlal from Annadanapatti despite his opposition.

Police said Karunanidhi, who was arrested and lodged in jail, had come out on bail a few days ago. He was consuming liquor near Korimedu, when identified persons killed him by slitting his throat.

On receiving information, the Kannankurichi police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Salem Government Hospital. Police suspect the murder to have been borne out of revenge and further inquiries are on.