44 yr old hacked to death by a group near Vandalur

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man was hacked to death by a group of men near Vandalur on Friday.

The deceased was Vinoth Kumar of Nazareth Kalaingar Nagar in Manivakkam owns a medical shop on Vandalur Otteri Road.

Police said a two years ago the history-sheeter Silambarasan asked for Mamool from Vinoth Kumar but he refused to pay. Later Silambarasan threatened to kill Vinoth Kumar and following that along with the vendors association Vinoth Kumar filed a complaint with the Vandalur Otteri police station. The police arrested Silambarasan and he was sent to prison and Since Silambarasan was also wanted in a car theft case, and several robbery cases Goondas Act was implemented against him.

Two weeks ago Silambarasan was released from prison and a group of men visited Vinoth Kumar and asked him to withdraw the complaint. However, Vinoth Kumar refused to withdraw the complaint and on Friday around 10.30 pm when Vinoth Kumar was returning home from the shop a group of men who came on the bikes attacked Vinoth Kumar using knives and sickles and he died on the spot.

On information, the Vandalur Otteri police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and the search is on to nab the murderers. The attackers managed to kill Vinoth Kumar and escape from the spot even though there was tight security on the GST Road near Vandalur following the arrival of the CM for the inauguration of the Kilambakkam bus terminus.