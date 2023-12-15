44-yr-old depressed constable ends life by consuming poison in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 44-year-old cop committed suicide by consuming poison in Erode on Wednesday night. According to police, Marasamy, 44 from Chinnathambipalayam near Anthiyur in Erode was depressed after his parents died of old age last year.

He was a constable in the special intelligence wing of police in Erode. As Marasamy also suffered from some health complications, he consumed poison and fainted in the house. The cop was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Erode, however he died without responding to treatment. Marasamy is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. Erode police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.