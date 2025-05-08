44-year-old woman killed in elephant attack in Kadambur

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, a 44-year-old woman was killed in an elephant attack in Kadambur in Erode on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Nagi from Kujjampalayam by the forest department, had gone to pick firewood in the forest along with six other women from the village.

While picking firewood, an elephant emerged from the thicket and chased the women who were caught unaware. “The women took to their heels in different directions. However, the elephant attacked Nagi, who succumbed to injuries on the spot. Other women informed villagers who rushed to the spot and chased away the elephant,” said an official.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Sathyamangalam GH for an autopsy. The Kadambur police have registered a case, and an inquiry is under way.

In another incident, Doddabetta peak remained out of bounds for tourists for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to the presence of a wild elephant.

With plans afoot to capture the wild elephant, the forest department has been closely tracking the elephant by deploying thermal drone cameras. The elephant, which was habituated to visit the Coonoor region, had trekked up the highest peak in the state in search of food.

As a precaution, the forest department barred tourists from visiting the spot and evacuated shopkeepers. A large team from the forest department, on Wednesday, guided the animal to the Cinchona area, continuing to closely monitor the animal to prevent it from straying into Ooty town.

Similarly, the forest department has appealed to vehicle riders to remain cautious as an elephant along with its calf was spotted frequently on the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri ghat road. The adult elephant attempted to charge some tourists, who came by the way on Tuesday evening. The forest department has asked people to stop their vehicles at a safe distance and not honk, as it may infuriate the elephant.