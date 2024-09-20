44-year-old woman impersonating as IAS officer arrested in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 44-year-old woman, who has been posing as an IAS officer, and a man, who connived with her, were arrested in Thoothukudi. The accused have been identified as Mangaiyarkarasi of Thalaiyuthu and Rubinath (42), who is said to be a BJP functionary, from the same locality, sources said on Thursday.

During a grievances redressal meeting on Wednesday, Mangaiyarakarasi submitted a petition to Thoothukudi SP Albert John seeking action against an offender in a crime concerning financial fraud.

Mangaiyarkarasi claimed that she is an IAS officer employed in the education ministry. She complained that a person from Pudukottai cheated her. However, the Thoothukudi SP while responding to her complaint found that Mangaiyarkarasi was working in a private school as an office assistant.

SIPCOT police filed a case and arrested her for impersonating and Rubinath. Further, SP said she is a first-time offender as far as Thoothukudi is concerned.