44-day campaign against child labour launched

In the launch event, children, youth, and women participated and shared their perspectives on what constitutes child labour, how it affects children's lives and the importance of bringing affected children back to school.

The event was held at Arunodaya Foundation, a centre for street and working children in Korukkupet. Krishnaveni, co-convenor of the North Zone, and Virgil D Sami, state convenor of CACL, shared practical insights on identifying, preventing, and responding to child labour in our communities.