44-day campaign against child labour launched

CHENNAI: The Campaign Against Child Labour (CACL) – Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday launched a 44-day campaign against child labour across the State and Union Territory.
In the launch event, children, youth, and women participated and shared their perspectives on what constitutes child labour, how it affects children's lives and the importance of bringing affected children back to school.
The event was held at Arunodaya Foundation, a centre for street and working children in Korukkupet. Krishnaveni, co-convenor of the North Zone, and Virgil D Sami, state convenor of CACL, shared practical insights on identifying, preventing, and responding to child labour in our communities.
"This is a yearly campaign. At every district, with the aid of line departments, including the education department, children -- from dropouts to those belonging to vulnerable families -- will be tracked to identify if they are involved in child labour. This campaign has helped uncover many cases across TN and UT every year," said Virgil.
"The campaign launch commenced with all participants pledging to work together towards building a child labour-free India, ensuring every child enjoys a safe, happy, and educated childhood," added Virgil.