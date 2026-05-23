436/717 Tasmac outlets shut, claims TN minister Vignesh; only 150 shutters down, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: The TVK government has issued a clarification that the State has so far shut 436 of the 717 Tasmac liquor retail outlets identified for closure near educational institutions, places of worship and transport hubs
The government's enforcement measures to regulate liquor sales and crack down on violations across the excise sector would be intensified, it said in response to charges that it was delaying the closure.
Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh reviewed the implementation of the government order during a high-level meeting held at the Tasmac headquarters here on Saturday with senior officials.
According to officials, the State government issued orders on May 11 directing the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets operating near schools, colleges, temples, churches, mosques, and bus stands. Of these, 436 outlets and their attached bars have already been shut, while steps are underway to close the remaining shops at the earliest.
During the review, the minister instructed officials to expedite the closure process and ensure strict compliance with the government order. He also directed authorities to redeploy employees from closed Tasmac outlets to nearby liquor shops in order to safeguard their livelihoods.
The Minister further ordered officials to strictly enforce the 10 pm closing deadline for all Tasmac outlets and bars across the State. He warned that stringent action would be taken against employees and shops found selling liquor at prices above the prescribed limit or violating operational rules.
Officials were also instructed to closely monitor law and order issues, public complaints and violations linked to liquor outlets, particularly in crowded and residential localities.
The minister's clarification comes amid charges from political parties that the TVK government didn't follow through on its announcement to close liquor outlets. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday expressed deep disappointment over reports that only 150 out of the 717 Tasmac retail liquor shops ordered to be shut down by Chief Minister Vijay have been closed so far. He urged the government to close down all the outlets as assured.