436/717 Tasmac outlets shut, claims TN minister Vignesh; only 150 shutters down, says Anbumani

The government's enforcement measures to regulate liquor sales and crack down on violations across the excise sector would be intensified, it said in response to charges that it was delaying the closure.

Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh reviewed the implementation of the government order during a high-level meeting held at the Tasmac headquarters here on Saturday with senior officials.

According to officials, the State government issued orders on May 11 directing the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets operating near schools, colleges, temples, churches, mosques, and bus stands. Of these, 436 outlets and their attached bars have already been shut, while steps are underway to close the remaining shops at the earliest.