43 tamers injured in jallikattu event in Usilampatti; bull fatally hit by train

CHENNAI: As many as 43 tamers got injured during a jallikattu event held at Thottappanayakanur village near Usilampatti in Madurai on Monday. Bulls from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga participated in the event, sources said. During the event, many owners thronged close to Vaadivaasal seeking participation of all their bulls.

The situation became tense when owners argued with organisers, however police managed to keep them at bay resorting to mild lathi charge, sources said. Usilampatti DSP Nallu said token wise entry was allowed for the participants in a regulated manner. But suddenly some bull owners grouped again and rushed to participate in violation. The event came to a brief halt as a result, Meanwhile, a bull owned by Subash from Madurai, moved away from the venue and was hit by a Bodi-bound train, after Subash ran but couldn’t save the bull.