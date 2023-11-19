43 cleanliness staff found with ailments in Thanjai med camp

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur civic administration on Saturday organised a medical camp for the cleanliness staff among them as many as 43 were found to be having various complications and so they were referred for the further treatment by experts.

In view of the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, a special medical camp was organised for as many as 250 cleanliness staff in the Thanjavur City Corporation. A team of medical experts including cardiologists, pulmonologists, ophthalmologists, dermatologists, ENT, dental, orthopedic and Physiotherapy conducted various tests.

Among them around 15 persons were found to have cardio related ailments and a few had skin diseases. Similarly, a few women sanitary workers were found to have anemia and they were provided with health supplementary drugs.

Meanwhile, out of 250 persons underwent various tests, 43 were found to have various complications and so they were referred for immediate medical attention by experts.

Subsequently, all the sanitary staff were distributed with health kits including fruits and nuts. The naturopathy department gave them awareness about healthy eating. They were also provided onhand training for preparing the sprouted cereals, herbal tea and various other nutritious meals.

Later, Collector Deepak Jacob handed over special award to Kallukulam Urban PHC for securing first position across the State. He also gave the award to the Karanthai Urban PHC for securing second place. Mayor Shan Ramanathan, Deputy mayor Dr Anjugam Boopathy and others were present.