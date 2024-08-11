DME receives 42,900 applications for MBBS, BDS seats in Tamil Nadu; all-India counselling on Aug 14

CHENNAI: The Director of Medical Education Dr J Sangumani said that as many as 42,951 applications have been registered for the medical and dental admissions for MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu.

The registrations were closed on August 9, 2024.

The Director of Medical Education said that the application verification process will be started and the rank list will be released as per schedule on August 19, 2024.

The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education is expected to commence the counselling process for medical and dental admissions for the academic year 2024-25 in Tamil Nadu from August 21, 2024, as per the announcement made by Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Counselling for the students who have applied under the 7.5 per cent preferential quota for government school students will have their counselling on August 22-23.

Under the management quota, inclusive of the government medical college seats, 9,050 MBBS seats are available in the State and 2,200 seats are available for BDS.

Out of the seats, 5,050 are from government medical colleges alone.

799 of those seats would be surrendered for All India Quota and 4,251 are State quota seats.

A total of 150 seats, including 52 all-India quota are available in ESI Hospital. For dental seats, 250 seats are available in government dental colleges, including 37 all-India quota and 233 State quota seats.

The seat matrix for government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges will be released on the website before online counselling and any addition of college seats will be displayed at the time of online counselling.

As per the latest announcement by the Medical Counselling Committee, All India quota counselling will begin on August 14th. Meanwhile, the State selection committee stated that further updates on the counselling will be communicated through the Tamil Nadu medical selection committee website https://tnmedicalselection.org.