4200 new buses will be procured this year: Min SS Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Wednesday said that 4200 new buses would be procured for all the eight transport corporations this year to replace the aged buses.

After launching the blood donation camp to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi at SETC depot at Chennai Central on Wednesday, he said that the government has floated separate tenders for procuring new buses for the transport corporations. "Some of the tenders will be opened in the next few days. We will know which company has got the tenders shortly, " he said.

He added that in all they plan to add 4200 new buses this year including 200 buses for the State Express Transport Corporation.

"About 1500 buses which are over 15 years are being operated by the corporations. Once the new buses are procured, the aged buses would be retired as per the Union government norms, " he said.

On the question of appointing drivers and conductors on a contract basis despite the opposition of the trade unions, the minister said that the chief minister has given approval for the recruitment of 625 drivers and conductors for SETC.

"We are planning to start the recruitment process online for which the TNeGA is developing a website. The new website would be launched in a week's time and the announcement of the recruitment would be made followed by it. After the completion of the recruitment process and appointment of the personnel, the contract workers would be relieved. It is only a temporary measure. We have no plans for privatising" he clarified.

The minister also opened the new air-conditioned retiring room for the bus drivers and conductors at the Chennai Central depot.