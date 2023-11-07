42-yr-old held for hoax bomb call in The Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old man, who in an inebriated condition called 108 emergency service, and threatened to have planted bombs in seven places including Chief Minister MK Stalin’s house was arrested in the Nilgiris on Monday.

The 108 emergency service control room in Chennai received an anonymous call on Sunday and the caller claimed to have planted bombs in seven places including the Chief Minister’s house.

Acting on this information, police investigations revealed that it was a hoax call and the caller was racked to a village in the Nilgiris. The Nilgiris police then picked up Ganesan, 42 from his house at Anna Nagar on Monday.

Police said Ganesan, who was residing with his elderly mother, became an alcoholic after his wife recently passed away. He also did not have children. Over the last few days, Ganesan called the 108 services in a drunken state and lied of suffering from severe chest pain.

Every time the ambulance staff would reach his house, only to find out that he was fooling them under the influence of alcohol. After the emergency service staff warned him against making such fake calls, Ganesan had threatened a bomb blast, while he was heavily drunk. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.