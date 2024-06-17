42-year-old woman murdered by partner in broad daylight in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A woman was murdered in broad daylight in Tiruchy by her paramour on Monday.



R Sumathi (42) from Sirugambur in Tiruchy-Namakkal Road, working in a textile showroom in the locality had an extra-marital affair with Marimuthu (30) from Valmalpalayam.

It is said, Sumathi’s husband came to know about the affair and warned her.

After that she stopped meeting Marimuthu, who lost patience and went to meet her.

Sumathi who was passing by the road failed to stop despite Marimuthu calling her several times.

Angered he stabbed her multiple times to kill her. Public caught him and handed him over to Vathalai police.

The police also retrieved the body of Sumathi and sent it to Sirugambur GH. Further investigations are on.