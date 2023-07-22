42-year-old man held under Pocso Act for sexual assault on class 2 student

TIRUCHY: A 42-year-old man was arrested under Pocso act for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Thanjavur on Friday. According to police, a six-year-old girl studying in class 2 was proceeding to her school when she was stopped by R Periyavan alias Sivakumar (42), a resident of Manalmedu near Boothalur.

He reportedly intercepted her and forcibly took her to a banana farm and allegedly sexually assaulted her on July 19. The girl returned back to her house screaming out of pain. As she narrated the horrific incident, her parents lodged a complaint with Tiruvaiyaru All Women Police. Inspector Sathyabama registered a case under various sections including the Pocso Act and arrested him.