42-year-old construction worker held for sexually abusing 3-year-old girl

The girl’s father went in search of her as she was missing. The father found his daughter in Gurusamy’s house while the accused was attempting to sexually abuse the girl.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 March 2024 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-13 21:01:01.0  )
TIRUCHY: A 42-year-old construction worker was arrested under the POCSO act in Thanjavur on Wednesday for sexually abusing a three-year-old girl. According to the police, T Gurusamy, a construction worker from Inaipiriyalvattam near Kumbakonam had lured a three-year-old girl, who was playing, with a chocolate and took her to his house.

The girl’s father went in search of her as she was missing. The father found his daughter in Gurusamy’s house while the accused was attempting to sexually abuse the girl. The father immediately entered the house and rescued the girl from Gurusamy. Subsequently, the girl’s father filed a complaint with the Cholapuram police who registered a case against Gurusamy under various IPC sections including the POCSO act. The police arrested Gurusamy and lodged him in the sub-jail in Pudukkottai on Wednesday.

