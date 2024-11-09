42-month DMK govt keen only on pompous schemes, key water & road projects in limbo, claims EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday condemned the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for floating tender to construction of Kalaignar International Convention Centre at Muttukadu and said such wastage of money is done by depriving fund allocation for key projects to improve drinking water supply, roads and other basic amenities.

It has been 42 months since the DMK voted to power, but the Dravidian model government was keen only to allocate funds to pompous schemes leaving out schemes benefiting the public, he said. "First, it was to construct the Pen memorial in the sea for the CM Karunanidhi and now it has floated a tender to construct the Kalaignar conventional centre at Rs 487 crore at Muttukadu, leaving out key development projects for the benefit of public," Palaniswami said. However, it did not allocate sufficient funds to drinking water and other development projects. Hence, several projects are being implemented at a snail's pace or left incomplete, he said, and listed out several projects, including the Rs 1,500 crore project to establish a desalination plant at Marakkanam to supply drinking water to Villupuram.

The present dispensation revoked the establishment of Dr J Jayalalithaa University in Villupuram, besides delaying the construction of a check dam across Anaiyur-Kumaramangalam across Cauvery and several other projects. However, the CM is keen on propagating his father and former CM M Karunanidhi by taking works that would not benefit the people. “If the CM wants to name the government buildings after his father’s name, he should do the work through their trust fund,” he said.