42 illegal resorts in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve sealed, TN govt tells Madras HC

A case had been filed in the Madras High Court by R Karpagam, an environmental activist from Coimbatore, stating that several illegal resorts were functioning in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve without the approval of the National Board for Wildlife and the Hill Area Conservation Authority, and that these resorts were causing severe environmental damage in the hill region.



Hearing the case earlier, the High Court had directed the state government to remove the illegal resorts functioning inside the STR and submit a report within four weeks on the implementation of the court's order.



When the case again came up for hearing before Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the government submitted that an inspection was carried out and among the 53 resorts/farm houses located within the eco-sensitive zone, 11 resorts were found to be running with valid permission and enforcement action was taken against the remaining 42 resorts running without any licence or permission. Petitioner's counsel alleged that the government has yet to take action against several resorts operating illegally.