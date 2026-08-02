415 unclaimed bodies at mortuaries in Tamil Nadu Government Hospitals; DME seeks report

CHENNAI: As many as 415 unidentified/unclaimed bodies are currently lying in the mortuaries of government hospitals across Tamil Nadu, prompting the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME-R) to seek an immediate status report from hospital authorities.
In a communication on Friday (July 31), the director of Medical Education and Research asked the heads of government medical institutions to furnish the current status and number of unclaimed or unidentified bodies in their mortuaries and explain the reasons for retaining them.
The communication said the information was sought based on a message received from the Health and Family Welfare Department.
According to the enclosed district-wise data, of the 415 bodies, 365 are male and 50 are female bodies.
Chengalpet Government Hospital has the highest number of 90 (84 male and six female) unclaimed bodies, followed by Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, with 63 (57 male and six female) bodies. Kilpauk Medical College Hospital has 47 bodies, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital has 21, while Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital has 20 bodies.
Among other major hospitals, Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital reported 16 unclaimed bodies, Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital reported 14, Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital has 13, and Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, has three.
The DME-R has asked hospital authorities to submit the latest position on the bodies and specify the reasons for their continued retention in mortuaries, indicating that the Health Department is reviewing the issue statewide.
*Chengalpet Government Hospital: 90 (84 male, 6 female)
*Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai: 63 (57 male, 6 female)
*Kilpauk Medical College Hospital: 47
*Government Stanley Medical College Hospital: 21
*Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital: 20
*Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital: 16
*Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital:14
*Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital: 13
*Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai: 3