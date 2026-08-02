415 unclaimed bodies at mortuaries in Tamil Nadu Government Hospitals; DME seeks report

In a communication on Friday (July 31), the director of Medical Education and Research asked the heads of government medical institutions to furnish the current status and number of unclaimed or unidentified bodies in their mortuaries and explain the reasons for retaining them.

The communication said the information was sought based on a message received from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the enclosed district-wise data, of the 415 bodies, 365 are male and 50 are female bodies.