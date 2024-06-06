41-year-old man held for dumping meat waste near a temple chariot in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 41-year-old man was arrested for dumping meat waste near a temple chariot in Coimbatore.

According to police, M Mohammed Ayaz from Podanur, who works in a mutton and chicken stall owned by his brother in Gandhi Park, had left the meat waste in a carry bag near the temple chariot of Koniamman temple on Raja Street, on the night of June 1.

“He travelled around two kilometres from the shop in a two-wheeler to drop the waste at the spot. Though it was removed by sanitary workers, the members of some right-wing groups took video and posted it in social media, while demanding action,” police said.

Following this, the Variety Hall Road police tracked the accused through CCTV footage. Inquiries with Mohammed Ayaz revealed that he had dumped the meat waste intentionally several times before also.

Police booked him on various IPC sections including 153 A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 290 (causing public nuisance), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

The accused was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison on Thursday.