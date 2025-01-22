41 TN fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy return to Chennai

CHENNAI: The Fisheries Department officials received 41 Tamil Nadu fishermen at the city airport, who were released by the Sri Lankan Navy after arrests on different occasions, on Tuesday.

The contingent included a group of 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram who were held last August, six fishermen from Ramanathapuram arrested on December 8 returned after spending time in the island nation’s prison.

Based on the steps taken by the State and the central government, their release was arranged. Officers arranged travel documents for the fishermen, and they arrived in Chennai on the Air India flight from Colombo on Tuesday night. Transport has been arranged for their return to their native villages.