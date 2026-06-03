41 migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh rescued from Tiruvallur goshala

CHENNAI: As many as 41 migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh (22 men and 19 women), all from Scheduled Caste communities, were rescued from a goshala in Tiruvallur after alleging unpaid wages, physical assault and intimidation by the owner. The workers, who arrived on May 5, were recruited to work at Sri Gokula Krishna Goshala in Devandavakkam village near Uthukottai.
They were promised daily wages – Rs 500 for men and Rs 300 for women – with travel expenses covered and a promised advance of Rs 75,000 paid upfront. Eight children too accompanied the group.
Employed in cleaning cattle sheds, removing cow dung and feeding cattle at the 1,500-cow facility, the labourers claimed they received no wages after nearly 26 days of work, with shifts reportedly exceeding 12 hours daily. “The women told me they were beaten. When they asked for their wages and said they wanted to return home, they were not paid and were not allowed to leave. The owner Natarajan allegedly refused and threatened to file false theft complaints against them,” said Tiruvallur DLSA secretary Nalini Devi.
In recorded statements, a woman worker said she was kicked, another reported being struck with a metal cow-dung shovel, and a male worker alleged he was slapped.
Officials have also noted medical negligence. On May 30, a worker named Manmohan suffered a finger injury in a machine with no medical assistance arranged by the management.
The group fled the goshala at night and took refuge at Pennalurpettai police station on May 31. A subsequent joint inspection by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Labour Department, police and DLSA representatives also found 25 workers from West Bengal at the site, though their statements were not recorded.
The rescued labourers are being housed, with officials processing release certificates, bank account openings and interim rehabilitation assistance of Rs 30,000 per worker before facilitating their return to Chhattisgarh.
A complaint has been filed seeking criminal action against Natarajan under provisions on human trafficking, bonded labour and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.