41 migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh rescued from Tiruvallur goshala

They were promised daily wages – Rs 500 for men and Rs 300 for women – with travel expenses covered and a promised advance of Rs 75,000 paid upfront. Eight children too accompanied the group.

Employed in cleaning cattle sheds, removing cow dung and feeding cattle at the 1,500-cow facility, the labourers claimed they received no wages after nearly 26 days of work, with shifts reportedly exceeding 12 hours daily. “The women told me they were beaten. When they asked for their wages and said they wanted to return home, they were not paid and were not allowed to leave. The owner Natarajan allegedly refused and threatened to file false theft complaints against them,” said Tiruvallur DLSA secretary Nalini Devi.