41 constituent colleges of univs made govt institutes

CHENNAI: To create more seats for students at affordable fees, the Tamil Nadu government has converted 41 constituent colleges, functioning under various universities, into government Arts and Science colleges.

According to a senior official from the Higher Education Department, during the first phase, 14 constituent colleges under various universities were converted into government Arts and Science colleges and the fees were regularised by the State.

The official said the existing students of the converted colleges will continue to pursue studies till they complete UG and PG. “Fees for these colleges will be as per the existing government norms and it will be relatively low benefitting the students,” he said. “The new admissions to these colleges have started. The move will reduce the red tape in administrating these colleges”. Accordingly, 793 teaching posts and 238 non-teaching posts have been created for the converted colleges and recurring expenditure for the posts sanctioned, the official said.

Stating during the second phase, 27 constituent colleges have been converted, the official said accordingly 1,455 teaching posts and 507 non-teaching posts have been created.

“For the smooth transition of the administrative control of these colleges from Universities to the Director of Collegiate Education, the actual number of teaching and non-teaching staff engaged in these colleges were reconciled with the number of posts sanctioned for these institutions,” he said adding “the incumbents have been directed to continue in these colleges on deputation basis until these posts are filled with regular staff”.

Pointing out that the salary for the staff appointed by the Universities is being paid by the Director of Collegiate Education through the Treasury consequent to the conversion of constituent colleges into government colleges, he said a total of 41 associate professors have been promoted and appointed as grade-II principals in these colleges.











