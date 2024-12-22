4,000 residents in Tiruvanaikoil to protest against land rights

TIRUCHY: The Tiruvanaikoil Adimanai Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu has planned a protest in which around 4,000 families would take part, said the president M Mari alias Padamanaban, here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Padmanaban said, petitions have been submitted to the district Collector and the HR&CE officials on the Adimanai issue on several occasions but the issue has not been solved so far. Despite frequent talks with the officials, no decision was taken in favour of the people, he said.

“In such a backdrop, a meeting of the federation members was held in Tiruvanaikoil and detailed discussions were made and so we have decided to organise a mega protest in which around 4,000 families would take part”, Padmanaban said.

He said that detailed information was sent to all the members affected by the problem and they have expressed their willingness to take part in the protest as there was no other option.

He also said that the protest schedule would be decided after consulting with the office bearers of the Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu.